While pasta is not hard to come upon in our daily lives, Olive Garden’s annual Pasta Pass has once again appeared and disappeared in a flash. The restaurant offered 22,000 of its regular $100 Pasta Pass cards this year, offering “Eight weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu” according to the official site, but that wasn’t all. Olive Garden also offered 50 special passes for $200 that included a special all-inclusive vacation to Italy from April 7 – 14 2018 on top of the 8 weeks of unlimited pasta.

The $200 Italian vacation for two clearly sounded like a great deal for many, leaving it to sell out almost immediately alongside the 22,000 regular passes according to Eater: