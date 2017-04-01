Qatar Airways Is Basically Just Trolling The Electronics Ban Now

Shutterstock

The electronics ban that recently went into effect alongside the continued efforts for a travel ban is causing some hassles for business travelers out there. The ban, which was followed by a similar effort in the UK, prohibits passengers from using electronics devices if they’re traveling to the United States from a list of Middle Eastern and African nations:

“Airlines that fly from certain countries in the Middle East and Africa to the U.S. must require passengers to check in almost all electronic devices rather than carry them into the cabin, said a U.S. official.”

Many have cried foul over the measure and it has been called punishment by the Trump administration for certain airlines. Some airlines, like Emirates, have tweeted jokes about the ban and tried to take it in stride — despite the clear hindrance for business passengers. The same can’t be said for Qatar Airways and their plan to undercut the measure by providing their passengers with a bypass.

It's 'Business As Usual' on all United States flights with our complimentary Laptop Loan Service https://t.co/uYMWPHnltg #ElectronicsBan pic.twitter.com/kB31u1opuw — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 30, 2017

That’s right, the airline is offering loaner laptops to all of their US-bound business class passengers. According to the press release from the airline, passengers will be able to download their work from their laptops before boarding and then transfer it to the loaner machines in order to continue their work without losing their spot: