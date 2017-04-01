Qatar Airways Is Basically Just Trolling The Electronics Ban Now

The electronics ban that recently went into effect alongside the continued efforts for a travel ban is causing some hassles for business travelers out there. The ban, which was followed by a similar effort in the UK, prohibits passengers from using electronics devices if they’re traveling to the United States from a list of Middle Eastern and African nations:
“Airlines that fly from certain countries in the Middle East and Africa to the U.S. must require passengers to check in almost all electronic devices rather than carry them into the cabin, said a U.S. official.”
Many have cried foul over the measure and it has been called punishment by the Trump administration for certain airlines. Some airlines, like Emirates, have tweeted jokes about the ban and tried to take it in stride — despite the clear hindrance for business passengers. The same can’t be said for Qatar Airways and their plan to undercut the measure by providing their passengers with a bypass.
That’s right, the airline is offering loaner laptops to all of their US-bound business class passengers. According to the press release from the airline, passengers will be able to download their work from their laptops before boarding and then transfer it to the loaner machines in order to continue their work without losing their spot:
“As an award-winning and global airline we truly appreciate the importance of being able to work on board our aircraft and that is why I have insisted on offering only the best possible solution for our customers. By providing this laptop loan service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can continue to work whilst on-board. This unique ability to offer ‘business as usual’, above and beyond the competition, is yet another example of Qatar Airways justification for being the ‘World’s Best Business Class’.”
Or they are working with US intelligence and look up at your files after you leave the plane (dont think that removjng your usb and deleting files clears them from seeing what you were doing). Just saying it is a way to say “stop using the laptop we cant track amd instead use this one which we can”.