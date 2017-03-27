Meet The Food Rebels Using Beer Waste To Make Energy Bars

Managing Editor, Life
03.27.17

Do you remember the Three “Green Rs” from 7th grade science? Or maybe Jack Johnson’s song on the subject from the Curious George soundtrack? Perhaps you get your eco-tips from Peppa Pig? Whatever the case, we’re not judging.

If you’re still in the dark, the Green Rs are “reduce, reuse, recycle” and together they offer a succinct roadmap for how to protect our increasingly fragile environment. There’s also a new R, and it’s every green-lover’s favorite buzzword of the 2010s: “repurpose.” The idea being that products can find brand new lives after their first lives are complete (if you want to fight about semantics, “repurposing” could probably fall under “recycling” but don’t you dare cheat ecologists out of that extra R).

Under this heading, we’ve started to see some pretty exciting products pop up as brands unlock how to maximize the lifecycle of resources by making them new again. Take the Bay Area upstart Regrained, for instance. The company has quickly made a name for itself by using the spent grains from beer production and incorporating them into energy bars.

“The lightbulb moment for Regrained came from this hobby for making beer,” says Dan Kurzrock a company co-founder, “I’ve got this by-product that’s delicious and thought ‘we can build a sustainable enterprise.'”

Uproxx

Around The Web

TAGSecologyFOODfood wasteuproxx originalsuproxx reports
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP