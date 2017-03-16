Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With These Classic Irish Dishes

03.16.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Rivers and beer will be turned green around the USA. Street parties will break out from Chicago to Cork. Typically, St. Patrick’s Day in the US focuses on Irish mainstays Guinness and Jameson — people are eager to get tipsy on the old country’s tipple. But this year I wanted to go a little bit deeper and dig into some of the real Irish food to celebrate the holiday. I dropped into the English language bookshop in Berlin — where the owner just so happens to be from Cork — and we had a chat about what foods you can’t miss out on if you want to celebrate all things Irish.

My first query was about corned beef and cabbage and I quickly learned that that’s Irish American, not Irish (the Irish equivalent is bacon and cabbage and the bacon is more like a ham). Hey, the more you know, right?

Let’s jump straight in to some can’t miss Irish foods.

Tomorrow's dinner is sorted as well #baconandcabbage #busymum I hope this makes them happy when I'm not home at least on Monday 😔👌🏻

A post shared by 🇮🇪Cooking-in-Ireland🍀 (@cookinginireland) on

Around The Web

TAGSa year of festivalsFOODIRELANDIrish FoodSAINT PATRICK'S DAYST PATRICK'S DAYTRAVEL
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP