This Photographer’s Burning Man Pics Hum With Electric Energy

Scott London

We last spoke to photographer Scott London after last year’s Burning Man, during which he took some damn fine photographs. Seriously, the man knows that festival in ways other photographers can’t. And we have a festival love that runs deep in our bones, as they are about everything we celebrate: Music, travel, art, independence, originality, performance, and pure joy. If there is a talented photographer who can capture those moments, we will line the fuck up for more and more. We’re hooked — Scott London (@Scott.London), we heart you.

This year, the heat in Black Rock City was brutal, leaving burners hiding during the hottest part of the day and leading a quasi-nocturnal life. But, that didn’t stop famed photographer London from celebrating the spirit of the event and getting some amazing images. He finds moments that surprise and delight. They speak to you. And, where better to find subjects for this kind of human-driven, spontaneous photography than on the baked expanses of the playa?

London was kind enough to give us tons of rad shots and to answers our questions about the reality of working in the heat of the desert, how he changed his initial opinion of Burning Man, and whether a photographer can be fully present in a moment.

Scott London

How was your experience at this year’s Burning Man?

I had an enchanting week out there. But I say that every year [laughs].

I heard it was very hot this year.

Yes, it was the hottest year ever at Burning Man. We had 100-degree temperatures almost every day. It was tough working in that heat. And people were less active during the day, so there wasn’t quite as much going on as usual.