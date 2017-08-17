Uproxx/Instagram

You may have heard — because we have been HYPED! about the matter — that there’s a solar eclipse on August 21st. It’s going to be a highly visible event happening across a big swath of the United States and people are getting excited about the cosmic dance. Travel plans are being made, parties are being prepped, and events are filling up. That means beer is going to be needed at some point, to quench all that astro-viewing summer thirst — it is August after all.

We poked around the craft beer world a little to find some appropriately cosmic-themed beers for your eclipse viewing party. These beers are spread out across America and should be fairly easy to find nationwide — though some will be more local than national. Either way, crack open one of these stellar beers and watch the sun and the moon do their little dance of seduction.

SPACE DUST IPA — ELYSIAN BREWING COMPANY (Washington)

Never thought i was gonna have deliciousness in texas after first experience in San Diego!! #roadtrip#vacationsover#sandiego#pbalehouse#elpasotx#elysianbrewing#spacedustipa#boobs A post shared by Alexander (@alexander.avila93) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Elysian’s Imperial IPA is a big hitting beer with an 8.2 percent ABV and a whole lot going on. The IBUs are big here as well, clocking in at 62. So expect a solid bitterness coming from a lot of hopping that brings out citrus and tropical fruits alongside the pine resin that typifies a great west coast IPA.

Overall, this is a hophead’s delight of outlandish fruit, citrus, and pine shining through a caramel malt.