Check Out The Most Insane Fried Foods From The Texas State Fair

They say “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” right? Well, the State Fair of Texas just released their 2017 food finalists lists and it’s definitely bigger, greasier, sweeter and even more deep-fried than ever. On Sept. 29, fairgoers can enjoy classics like corny dogs and turkey legs, but there are some new, out-of-this-world, pretty-much-insane, “what were they thinking?”-type foods, too.
Let’s start with the deep fried foods:
Deep Fried Froot Loops®
Basically a fried cereal burrito with whipped marshmallow on the inside and a glaze sauce with powdered sugar to top it off. Sounds just about perfect… but is it sweet enough?
Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
The next time you’re under the weather, take the non-traditional route and get your dose of chicken noodle soup fried and on a stick. Sadly, there’s no guarantee that it’ll actually make you feel any better.
Fat Smooth
Three deep fried cream puffs stacked on a skewer, sprinkled with powdered sugar and a chocolate and caramel sauce. Definitely getting New Orleans vibes. Also… diabetes vibes.
