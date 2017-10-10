Shutterstock

October 10 is the 25th anniversary of World Mental Health Day. First celebrated by the World Federation for Mental Health, the day focuses on “advancing, among all peoples and nations, the prevention of mental and emotional disorders, the proper treatment and care of those with such disorders, and the promotion of mental health.”

So, it’s obviously a worthy cause. The focus for 2017 is Mental Health in the Workplace, an area that can often be overlooked or misunderstood as a lack of drive or productivity, a bad attitude, or simply laziness. However, just as these negative traits can signify a much larger problem in our everyday social lives, they can also be very telling of a potentially destructive situations at work.