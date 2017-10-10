Ways To Support Co-Workers On World Mental Health Day

#Health
10.10.17 11 mins ago

Shutterstock

October 10 is the 25th anniversary of World Mental Health Day. First celebrated by the World Federation for Mental Health, the day focuses on “advancing, among all peoples and nations, the prevention of mental and emotional disorders, the proper treatment and care of those with such disorders, and the promotion of mental health.”

So, it’s obviously a worthy cause. The focus for 2017 is Mental Health in the Workplace, an area that can often be overlooked or misunderstood as a lack of drive or productivity, a bad attitude, or simply laziness. However, just as these negative traits can signify a much larger problem in our everyday social lives, they can also be very telling of a potentially destructive situations at work.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Health
TAGSDEPRESSIONhealthhealthcareMENTAL HEALTHMental Health in the WorkplaceWorld Mental Health DayWorld Mental Health Day 2017

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP