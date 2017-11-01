Mandi Nulph

You may have noticed that we love music festivals (well, most of us do), and it’s been really exciting to watch the scene blow up over the last decade. Events are now thick on the ground and music fans aren’t limited to Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. It’s time to call attention to the middle children of the festival world, instead of sticking with venerated classics and the newest arrivals on the scene. For example, in its fifth year, Suwannee Hulaween, that takes place the last weekend of October or first weekend of November in Live Oak, Florida, has evolved from The String Cheese Incident’s notorious Halloween tour happenings into one of the East Coast’s most creative camping festivals.

Suwannee Hulaween calls itself “a diverse music and arts experience at the historic Spirit of the Suwanee Music Park.” The line-up was solid this year, allowing people to make the most of the experience. And, the acts weren’t limited to a single genre. Attendees got loose to the instrumentative stylings of The String Cheese Incident (obviously), The Disco Biscuits, Lettuce, and Greensky Bluegrass. They fell into an electronic wonderland with RL Grime, GRiZ, Bassnectar, Shiba San, Manic Focus, or Claude VonStroke (who created his own festival as well). And, there were renowned headlining acts, like Ween, Run the Jewels, Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Portugal, The Man, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more.

But, there’s was so much more to Suwannee Hulaween. It aims to be an immersive creative journey, so organizers reached out to artists to create a visionary paradise. That meant some amazing art installations and live performances. It was all supposed to function as an inventive playground. Mesmerizing lighting design coupled with psychedelic media drew campers deeper into the wooded lakeside that borders the venue. Once attendees began to explore, they discovered hidden performers and costumed fans.

As if all the art and music experiences weren’t enough, there were also a slew of activities. The focus was on healing mind, body, and soul over the three-day fest. So, attendees had the option to choose from among many yoga classes, work with Tibetan healing bowls and essential oils, learn to heal fungi, practice mindfulness, and grapple with slacklines in a number of ways. For those who are more interested in hunkering down with a good beer, there was Kyle’s Craft Beer Corner, hosted by Kyle Hollingsworth of The String Cheese Incident. It included a craft beer bar and tastings, panels, jam sessions, and special guests.

We have great pics from the 2017 Suwannee Hulaween to show you how damn cool it is. We think they are great inspiration to live a life full of wonder and adventure.