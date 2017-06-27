Taco Bell Really Wants To Be The Venue For Your Wedding

Shutterstock

Deny it all you want, but there has been a time at one point or another that Taco Bell has brought you joy. Whether it was that perfectly crunchy munchie when it’s 2 a.m. and the beer has run out or you’ve got just $5 in your pocket and still managed to take care of that taco craving. Taco Bell has been there for you, and now it is taking it to the next level.

If a Vegas wedding is the nuptial plan for you and your beloved, you can soon combine your love for each other with your love for Doritos Locos Tacos. Starting on August 7, you can officially get married at the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina. The first couple to tie the knot there, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monday, won the “Love and Tacos” contest back in February, which came with a paid trip to Vegas and the wedding of their burrito loving dreams.

If you’re planning a wedding on the smaller side, $600 gets you “a ceremony performed by an ordained officiant, a private reception area for up to 15 guests, custom merchandise for the bride and groom, Taco Bell branded champagne flutes, a Taco 12 Pack, a Cinnabon Delights cake and, last but certainly not least, a sauce packet bouquet.” Your grandparents might not be onboard with a less-than-traditional extravaganza, but maybe they can just mail their gift.

Honestly, the love for Taco Bell runs deep. It’s been the inspiration for wedding gowns and the first thought of people coming out of comas. The eternal allure of the nacho cheese is a powerful thing. There are worse things to build a foundation on.