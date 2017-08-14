A Visual Tour Of The Best Food In ‘The Trip to Spain’

08.14.17 1 hour ago

IFC Films

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s film/TV series ‘The Trip‘ started as a one off adventure. Pals Coogan and Brydon drove around great British eateries and spawned an internet sensation with their dueling Michael Caine impersonations interspersed with human drama and delectable food porn. Three years later, ‘The Trip To Italy‘ found the duo taking their schtick on the road, with Alanis Morissette backing them up. Now, they’re completing their triptych, taking on the gastronomic paradise of Spain.

In the Spanish leg of this odyssey, Coogan and Brydon joke and stumble their way through the countryside and taste some of the best food the nation has to offer. In honor of this noble quest, we’ve decided to pull all the beautiful food from their journey. Below are the six restaurants that Coogan and Brydon eat, drink, and try their best impressions in. Their imitation of Mick Jagger doing Michael Caine is pretty spot on… but rest assured the food is even better.

