Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

#Make The Most Of Summer '17 #Travel
08.01.17 56 mins ago

Aspen Skiing Company

Whether you live in Kansas or Kyrgyzstan, you’ve probably heard of Aspen, Colorado. It is, after all, America’s most famous ski town — a place where hardcore ski bums coexist with billionaires; where one can both spend thousands of dollars shopping for designer clothes and $3 on happy hour beers; and where the women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.

While winter in Aspen sees an average snowfall of 300 inches, summer swings hard to the opposite end of the pendulum with temperatures in the upper 70s and long, sunny days. Simply put, the town has a perfect four seasons. So far, I’ve visited Aspen in three of those seasons, winter, summer and fall, and each time discovered more to love about the town.

But while winter often and understandably steals the spotlight, summer is when Aspen truly comes alive. And it’s not just me who thinks so. There’s a local saying that goes like this, “You come to Aspen for the winter but you stay for the summer.” And with Colorado’s early fall only a month out, it’s time to go now, before the mornings start arriving with a chill.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Make The Most Of Summer '17#Travel
TAGSColoradoMake The Most Of Summer '17TRAVELtravel guide

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 7 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP