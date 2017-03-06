Get Ready For TSA To Start Being Way More Handsy

Getty Image

Encounters with the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) are often the most reviled parts of traveling through an airport in America. In fact, that’s probably a gross understatement. Insanely long lines, luggage mishpas, and rudeness are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to American airport security. (But also, they’re trying to keep our airports safe, so be nice, okay?)

Well, gird your loins because it’s about to get worse. This past weekend the TSA announced that they’re scrapping their previous provision which allowed agents five options when patting down a flyer. Basically, the administration was allowing TSA agents to make a decision about how invasive or comprehensive their pat down would be based on being in the moment. This, according to the Department of Homeland Security, has led to a lot of weapons getting through security check points.