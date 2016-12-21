Millennials Score Lower Than Everyone At Everything

Our Writers Discuss Embarrassing Financial Sins, As Warnings To Us All

12.21.16 1 day ago 5 Comments

Unsplash

We all do stupid things financially when we’re young…or (still do) now. I buy scratch off tickets on the reg, even though I never win. I mean really, never. I don’t even win the (statistically easy) free tickets. And yet, I have this compulsion. I mean this could be the day I make it big, I think. I’ll scratch away, and win A THOUSAND DOLLARS. (Yeah that sounds like heaps of money to me at the moment…).

And yet, if I just never bought another scratch off ticket, I could save a thousand dollars. Easily.

When we talked about these financial sins around the Uproxx virtual water cooler, we realized that all of us have done some really dumb things. I mean how many of us just have hundreds of Beanie Babies sitting in boxes in our parents’ basement right now? Or how many of us thought of our DVD and CD collections as an investment that would last forever? And how many of us had our first jobs at Banana Republic and spent our entire paychecks buying business casual clothes at 16 years old? (Oh… that one might just be me.)

So we’re sharing our most embarrassing financial decisions for your entertainment. All the silly, ridiculous things we thought were such a good idea at the time. Because we’ve all been there. So laugh at us, and then share your own finacial nightmares in the comment section so we can laugh with you.

eBay

TAGSdumb financial decisionslifemoney

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP