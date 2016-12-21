Unsplash

We all do stupid things financially when we’re young…or (still do) now. I buy scratch off tickets on the reg, even though I never win. I mean really, never. I don’t even win the (statistically easy) free tickets. And yet, I have this compulsion. I mean this could be the day I make it big, I think. I’ll scratch away, and win A THOUSAND DOLLARS. (Yeah that sounds like heaps of money to me at the moment…).

And yet, if I just never bought another scratch off ticket, I could save a thousand dollars. Easily.

When we talked about these financial sins around the Uproxx virtual water cooler, we realized that all of us have done some really dumb things. I mean how many of us just have hundreds of Beanie Babies sitting in boxes in our parents’ basement right now? Or how many of us thought of our DVD and CD collections as an investment that would last forever? And how many of us had our first jobs at Banana Republic and spent our entire paychecks buying business casual clothes at 16 years old? (Oh… that one might just be me.)

So we’re sharing our most embarrassing financial decisions for your entertainment. All the silly, ridiculous things we thought were such a good idea at the time. Because we’ve all been there. So laugh at us, and then share your own finacial nightmares in the comment section so we can laugh with you.