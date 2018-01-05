We Tried Nikola Mirotic’s Grape Jelly And Mayo Sandwich And It Was As Horrible As You’d Expect

#Chicago Bulls
01.05.18 3 hours ago

Bill DiFilippo

There is a Wegman’s about 10 minutes from my dad’s house in upstate New York. On the list of grocery stores I frequent, Wegman’s is No. 1, because I know they have the best selection of items and I can usually get a pretty awesome sandwich from their deli.

When I went to Wegman’s today, it was to get a handful of items and a sandwich. The only thing is I was making the sandwich, not some teenager who really didn’t want to explain to me whether they prefer the everything bread or white bread. And the selection of items does not matter, because I am purposely getting the crappiest versions of the following three things that I can acquire:

  1. Bread
  2. Grape jelly
  3. Mayonnaise

I am going to make and consume Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic’s sandwich from Dante’s deepest layer of the Inferno. While Mirotic claims he does not like them, well, that is the exact thing someone should say when they enjoy a sandwich that consists of grape jelly and mayo smashed together. There is no way I regret that sentence several hundred words from now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSNikola Mirotic

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP