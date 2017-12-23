Festivus: The Holiday For The Rest Of Us, Explained

Every holiday season, jokes about airing your grievances and feats of strength pop up, but unless you’ve seen a certain episode of Seinfeld, you probably have no idea what’s going on. Well, December 23rd is Festivus, the festival “for the rest of us,” and what originally started as a family in-joke has hopped from a beloved sitcom to a form of consumer rebellion. Festivus is all about family and friends. Sometimes too much about them. Here’s the short version of how Festivus came to be. You can read our complete oral history of it here.

  • Festivus started as a family tradition with Seinfeld writer Dan O’Keefe: O’Keefe has related, over the years, that his father had little patience for the commercialism or religiousness of the traditional holidays. In part, the O’Keefe patriarch seems to have been inspired by Samuel Beckett and in part to troll his kids:

    The O’Keefe Festivus had symbols and props which weren’t in the Seinfeld version of the holiday. For example, one of the main symbols of the holiday was a “clock and a bag”, and sometimes a clock “in” a bag. The significance of the bag and the clock was unknown. Apparently, when the O’Keefe siblings would ask about the meaning, Daniel O’Keefe Sr. would simply reply, ‘That’s not for you to know!’ How mysterious!

    There were no costumes for Festivus, however, hats were often worn. Some of the favorites were a Viking helmet (with Play-Doh horns affixed), a brimless Cub Scout cap (including tinfoil adornments) or a pointy dunce cap. These were typical accouterments manufactured by a gang of creative youths.

    And yes, Seinfeld fans, there was the airing of the grievances and feats of strength.

