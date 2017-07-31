Unsplash

No matter what anyone tells you, there is no safe space online. You can spend years carefully curating an internet presence and raising the caliber of people with whom you interact only to have it all destroyed in a single thread. Sure, you know that political discussions quickly turn to verbal violence and hurt feelings, but that’s nothing. A hot food take that goes sideways can leave you followerless, tweeting mutely into the ether.

For this installment of the Chefs Tell Us series, some amazing culinary professionals were cool enough to give us the deets on some tasty, tasty sandwiches. I thought everyone would have the same definition of a sandwich, so I wasn’t terribly specific in my request. Days later, I was surprised (and charmed) to get back a blurb about a crepe and one about a burger. Confronted with these outside the box submissions, I questioned my own sandwich biases and connected with a few online friends to ask whether or not a burger is a sandwich.

You guys, I am editing responses I solicited from chefs, and when I asked for favorite sandwich, one wrote about a burger. Cheating? — Alia (@Alia_Stearns_) July 16, 2017

Which quickly escalated to:

In fairness, my friends roll hard for food. One of them will cut a bitch for daring to suggest scallops are tasty. Ultimately, when I found myself free of followers and sobbing heavily into cupped hands at my desk, I accepted that a hamburger meets the technical criteria of a sandwich. Crepes do, as well. However, when you get technical, pizza becomes an open faced sandwich and a burrito is just another wrap. It’s anarchy.

As you peruse some of the best sandwiches being made right now, consider what makes them sandwiches, then slide into the comments and pontificate. Please. I don’t have any friends left to talk to about food, and I like you.