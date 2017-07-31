No matter what anyone tells you, there is no safe space online. You can spend years carefully curating an internet presence and raising the caliber of people with whom you interact only to have it all destroyed in a single thread. Sure, you know that political discussions quickly turn to verbal violence and hurt feelings, but that’s nothing. A hot food take that goes sideways can leave you followerless, tweeting mutely into the ether.
For this installment of the Chefs Tell Us series, some amazing culinary professionals were cool enough to give us the deets on some tasty, tasty sandwiches. I thought everyone would have the same definition of a sandwich, so I wasn’t terribly specific in my request. Days later, I was surprised (and charmed) to get back a blurb about a crepe and one about a burger. Confronted with these outside the box submissions, I questioned my own sandwich biases and connected with a few online friends to ask whether or not a burger is a sandwich.
Which quickly escalated to:
In fairness, my friends roll hard for food. One of them will cut a bitch for daring to suggest scallops are tasty. Ultimately, when I found myself free of followers and sobbing heavily into cupped hands at my desk, I accepted that a hamburger meets the technical criteria of a sandwich. Crepes do, as well. However, when you get technical, pizza becomes an open faced sandwich and a burrito is just another wrap. It’s anarchy.
As you peruse some of the best sandwiches being made right now, consider what makes them sandwiches, then slide into the comments and pontificate. Please. I don’t have any friends left to talk to about food, and I like you.
I don’t know how I feel about Crown Burger getting best sandwich but never showing up on the best burger list. It just doesn’t make sense! I’m trying to make sense of it and I cannot!
Also, props to Jersey Mikes…I love their sandwiches, but best? I do love their italian “mike’s way,” though.
I’d be hard pressed, though to identify the best sandwich so I can understand how hard it is. I had a great croque madame somewhere in Seattle about 10 years ago, but damned if I can remember the name.
If that lovely chef had participated in the call for burger blurbs, then it might have made it. These lists are so subjective and dependent on who opts in. You don’t even know how wide my net is getting. I have a Google sheet to keep track of everyone.
I was surprised by pleased to see someone go with a commercial chain. Talk about accessible. I wonder what the sandwich scene in Nashville is like that they are the best.
I am vegetarian, so anything I would pick would probably be rejected by most readers. But, there is a great sandwich shop in NE PDX called Brass Tacks, and they make killer ones.
@Alia Stearns Subjectively (as in I haven’t pulled the other articles up and measured) this had the greatest turnout and I loved the responses. As strange as this sounds in an article about fast and fancy food, I appreciate the depth that you’re willing to go to make this article a fun read.
And sometimes veggie sandwiches can be the best! There is a local place that makes a caprese sandwich on this amazing pillow soft bun with tomatoes, basil, and buffalo mozzarella that is making my mouth water remembering it.
Oh my, that sounds tasty; I want one.
By best she means “people who responded to the original auestion”.
Yes. The best according to these professionals because there is no objectively best sandwich.
props for someone willing to throw Jersey Mike’s in the mix. 0 fuxgiven
I honestly love Garrett Pittler. When asked about the best pie, he said no one should ever get pie anywhere but their mother’s or grandmother’s kitchen. No BS from that man.
How can you possibly compile a list and ignore San Francisco? But you have some guys who states Jersey Mikes as one of the best sandwiches? Wow.
I contact roughly 57 thousand PR companies, and chefs with time and interest respond. So, each list shifts in terms of areas covered and opinions voiced depending on the group that steps up. San Francisco has def been in these in the past.
Man, where to start? Chef Gomez, “If you like cheese…” I do and that sandwich looks amazing. And is it ok if I just want to hang out with Chef Pittler? His answers always seem no-nonsense and delicious. I love me some Jersey Mike’s. And as for hamburgers or crepes, I’m not gonna complain. Just keep giving me suggestions and I’ll keep planning more trips. I’ve never been this hungry at 5:30 in my life.
Isn’t Garrett Pittler the best? He is completely blunt and unapologetic. Plus, I love seeing some southern representation.
Sooo much pastrami.
You say that like it’s a bad thing. :)
@Tronner not bad, just surprising.