Our Dreams Will All Be Answered With The Whole Foods Mac & Cheese Bar

#Food
10.24.17 59 mins ago

Instagram/Whole Foods Market

Our love for mac and cheese runs deep in these parts. It’s a dish that’s held a hallowed spot on our dinner tables for centuries. It’s the glorious combination of starchy, glutinous noodles and velvety, silky cheese. In the west, we’ve been eating this dish so long, it hits out lizard brains like a preternatural rush of molly bliss. Whole Foods gets it. That’s why they’re installing a mac and cheese bar at their newest location in Denver.

The new 50,000 square foot destination grocery store will devote four of those square feet to all things mac and cheese. The bar will serve classic mac ‘n cheese along with “pulled pork BBQ mac and cheese, roasted tomato mac and cheese, and vegan mac and cheese,” according to the Denver Post’s coverage. It sounds like Whole Foods has all the bases covered when it comes to bendy noodles dressed in cheese.

Whole Foods isn’t stopping with a dope mac and cheese bar though. They’re also installing — and this isn’t a joke — a 100-pound cheese tower. That cheese will be hand-cut and served by American Cheese Society’s Certified Cheese Professionals. You can make your own joke here about how one becomes great enough at cutting cheese to become a ‘certified cheese professional.’

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSDENVERFOODGrocery StoresMAC AND CHEESEmac-n-cheesepastawhole foods

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP