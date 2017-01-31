This Photographer’s Work Offers A Glimpse Into The NYC vs. LA Divide

Went for my first stroll with a camera in Venice the other day. Can't believe it's taken me this long. A photo posted by Zak Bush (@zakbush) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:08am PDT

People can get lost in big cities — ground down by the hustle. But they’re are also a breeding ground for artists and creatives of all types. For self-taught photographer and writer, Zak Bush, the city life only offered positive direction as he charted his artistic path.

Bush stumbled into the photography world after a skateboard injury that kept him from surfing in the cold, Halifax waters. This minor annoyance (his cast wouldn’t fit underneath his wetsuit gloves) opened the door to a career he still pursues today. As the former Photography Director and Photo Editor for Saturdays Magazine and the Senior Content Editor for professional surfer, Kelly Slater’s, brand Outerknown, he is a true and honest example of an artist pursuing his craft in the (often overwhelming) cities of New York City and Los Angeles.

I had a chance to speak with Bush about his motivations as an artist, the way big cities have influenced his art, and how he finds motivation and determination to take advantage of his surroundings (where others end up jaded).