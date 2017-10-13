Getty Image

Over 7 years removed from his last appearance in the Octagon, Chuck Liddell remains one of the most recognizable faces in MMA today — so much so that the recent rumors pertaining to his possible return have rapidly snowballed into one of the most popular and speculated over stories of the year.

The 47-year-old former light heavyweight champion has already found himself in the crosshairs of former foe Vitor Belfort and Bellator trash-talking champion Chael Sonnen (the latter despite Bellator President Scott Coker stating that Liddell would have to undergo “a battery of tests” before the promotion would even consider signing him), only further fueling the Internet chatter that he might just have that look in his eyes once again.

For his part, “The Iceman” has largely downplayed the rumors with a lot of ifs and buts, while at the same time admitting that his desire to step back in the cage never left him and likely never will. In the meantime, however, Liddell has continued to stay busy as one of the featured players on the second season of MVP: Most Valuable Partner on Verizon’s go90 streaming platform. A Shark Tank-style series that pits upstart entrepreneurs against a panel of titans from the all over the sports world (including but not limited to: Rob Gronkowski, Andre Ward, and P.K Subban) with the hopes of securing an endorsement deal, MVP will showcase the business savvy side of Liddell that helped make him the face of the UFC during the sport’s explosion in the late aughts.

While doing the media rounds to promote MVP‘s 18-episode second season run, Liddell sat down with us for a lengthy interview to discuss everything from his aspirations for the show, to the chances of a potential comeback, to the ever-shaping landscape of the UFC promotional machine, and even shared some classic stories from the glory and gory days of the sport.