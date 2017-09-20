Morrissey Protests Police Brutality With His Latest Tour Merch

Morrissey

British singer Morrissey’s had some controversial views on a number of sociopolitical topics, but his latest merchandise lets you know exactly where he stands on the subject of police brutality.

To further help promote his new album, the former The Smiths singer has made T-shirts available on his website that depict a pixelized scene of an officer pummeling a civilian with the caption, “Who will protect us from the police?”

Morrissey recently released a new single, “Spent The Day In Bed,” in support of his upcoming album, Low In High School.

The T-shirt’s design is an improvement on his last T-shirt design, which sparked outrage online with its tone-deaf messaging (“I wear black on the outside, ’cause Black is how I feel on the inside”) and lifting of social critic James Baldwin’s image.

Perhaps now that Moz has joined Twitter, he’ll be able to keep his finger on the pulse of pop culture’s social mores so he can avoid a repeat of that particular kerfuffle. In the meantime, the new shirt design is better tapped into the zeitgeist, with its popular message of questioning authority resonating in light of recent public outrage over several well-publicized incidents of police brutality.

The shirts are £25 on Morrissey’s official website.