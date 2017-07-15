Ava DuVernay’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Finally Has Its First Trailer

YouTube

A Wrinkle in Time, an adaptation of Madeliene L’Engle’s 1963 science fiction classic and longtime young-adult favorite, has been in development from Disney since at least 2014. Red-hot director and critical darling Ava DuVernay has been attached to the project since early 2016, and filming wrapped on the movie in March of this year. But we haven’t seen a trailer for it until now.

The film, which stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and many more, debuted its first trailer on Saturday during a panel at the D23 fan expo. The panel was to hype upcoming live action releases from Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, and A Wrinkle in Time got one of the biggest ovations of the afternoon.

DuVernay, lead actor Storm Reid, Pine, Witherspoon, Kaling, and Winfrey all appeared in front of the crowd to introduce the trailer and talk about the movie. DuVernay talked about how one of the things that brought her to the project was the opportunity to present a film filled with a diverse cast, which would represent what people who go to the movies actually look like.

Based on the reactions in Hall D23, people are very excited to see this movie, but go ahead and check out the trailer and see for yourself:

Elsewhere at the convention this weekend, there was an A Wrinkle in Time booth on the showroom floor, where fans could get a WHO & WHICH & WHATSIT shirt if they completed an interactive quiz that matched their personality with a specific Mrs. W. One would imagine there will be a whole bevy of AWIT cosplay the next time D23 rolls around in two years.

A Wrinkle in Time will be released in April of 2018.