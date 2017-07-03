Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Adventures In Babysitting’ Has Been Up To Since The ’80s

Buena Vista Pictures

Once, we were awash in great films about babysitting, but no longer. In the barren, post-1991 wasteland the world has been divided into two camps: those who prefer Adventures in Babysitting and those who think Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is the one true babysitter movie (even though it doesn’t really have the much to do with the craft of babysitting.) We’re not here to settle that debate — not now — but in one area, the former reigns supreme: the cast of Adventures in Babysitting has seen more career success than the Don’t Tell Mom-ers, as is evidenced by their accumulated Golden Globe, Emmy, and Oscar nominations. So, with that in mind, let’s see what these heavy hitters have been doing since their wild night on the streets of Chicago.