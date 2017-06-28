Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last summer, Bad Moms took America by storm. The comedy starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn raked in over $113 million at the domestic box office on a budget of only $20 million. So it was pretty much guaranteed a sequel would be on the way. But instead of doing a straight sequel that also revolves around the stupidity that is the adult social hierarchy at elementary school, the Bad Moms crew wanted a different angle on parenting. So this holiday season, the moms are back to deal with the most wonderful stressful time of the year: Christmas.

From the press release:

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

Actresses Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon join the returning cast to play the bad moms’ mothers. Because nothing adds another dollop of stress to the holidays like your mom showing up and telling you how bad you are at following in her perfect footsteps.