If you needed one more reminder that bigotry is alive and well (and also very confusing and hypocritical) in America, here’s one: A movie theater in Alabama is refusing to show Beauty and the Beast because this film — a remake of the animated Disney classic about a woman falling in love with a horrifying animal who imprisons her and then gaslights her until she is his — goes against all their religious beliefs. But it’s not the bestiality that the new owners of Henagar Drive-In Theater are particularly concerned about; it’s the fact that LeFou (Gaston’s sidekick, played by the often amusing Josh Gad) is gay in the film. And that kind of monstrosity?It. will. not. stand.
In the new version of the film, LeFou isn’t just someone who admires Gaston. In fact, he can’t decide whether he wants to be Gaston or be with Gaston, with whom he may one day move into a small, cozy cottage in Belle’s small provincial town, share bread from the baker’s tray with every morning, and enjoy long hours of drinking at the town’s pub followed by a quiet embrace at the same fountain where a goat once chewed up a book that Belle had somehow tricked the bookseller into giving her — even though the guy’s running a shop, not a library.
Is this change from the book to the movie new and unexpected? Sure. Can it be seen as Disney turning the LGBT community into caricatures? Some will certainly see it that way (especially because, as adorable, as he is, LeFou’s still one of the villains). But it’s also Disney’s way of including more diversity in their films, putting in gay characters — by the way, Luke Evans, who plays Gaston, is openly gay — without making a big show of it in the film itself. According to Entertainment Weekly, LeFou is seen flirting with Gaston and then dancing with another man during the finale of the film. It’s a small way of normalizing homosexuality (and could be helpful for kids and teens who go see the movie and are struggling with their own sexual identity), but the Henagar’s new owners? They see this move as just another way that Hollywood is forcing the gay agenda down everyone’s throats.
“We are first and foremost Christians” – then aren’t you supposed to “love everyone” like Jesus did? And doesn’t that make you bi-sexual? Multi-sexual? OMNISEXUAL!
they like to pick and choose from the *old* testament in a way that suits their bigotry yet doesn’t interfere in every other aspect of their life where it otherwise would.
Jesus is new testament.
Is that why Old Testament God was such an angry, bitter, vengeful god? No kids yet? Frankly, that would make me MORE angry and bitter.
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, your date might feel like a bit of a third wheel.
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, you’re probably that annoying guy who talks all the way through it.
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, you’re always going to have to share your popcorn :(
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, it’s time to re-assess if you’re too old for imaginary friends, and examine why you have no real ones.
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, you’re never going to get to use either armrest.
The last time I watched a movie with Jesus, he tried to run through the screen. Maybe Jurassic World was too much for him?
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, I’ll know where they were during my times of trial and suffering. “It was then that I carried you” – MY ASS.
If you can’t sit through a movie without God or Jesus sitting by you, I sure hope you’re taking into account THEIR personal viewing preferences, because it’s not always about YOU and what YOU want, you know. You sound just like my last boyfriend. Asshat.
I was going to boycott this theater but now that I know Jesus watches the movies with you I may have to check it out. Mark, any word on if a Jesus screening costs more?
If God and/or Jesus have to supervise your movie-watching, what do they do when you have sex? Now this is getting interesting.
“If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it.”
This is such an aggressively stupid way to argue your point.