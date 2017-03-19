Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

03.19.17

With 13 films opening with more than a $50 million weekend, March is now the 5th most successful month of the year in terms of opening weekends this decade, behind May, July, June, and barely November, which has had 14 $50 million openers since 2010. Three of those massive March opening weekends have come in 2017, including Kong Island, Logan, and Beauty and the Beast, which now holds the record for highest grossing weekend in March history.

Final, official numbers for the Disney film will not arrive until tomorrow, but it’s shaping up for a weekend with around $174 million in box-office receipts, besting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which broke the March record last year with $166 million. Depending upon the exact weekend box-office figure, Beauty and the Beast will also end up being the sixth or seventh biggest weekend of all time — behind or in front of Iron Man 3‘s $174.1 million — and it will break Emma Watson’s personal best opening weekend as well, surpassing the $169 million of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (which is eighth all-time). It’s also due to become the biggest opening non-sequel of all time, the biggest musical of all time, the biggest opening weekend ever for a PG movie, and the first $100 million opener of 2017. In fact, it’s going to be about $10 million short of being the highest grossing movie of 2017 after only three days.

In other words, Beauty and the Beast did really well this weekend, and it is likely to continue steamrolling its kid-friendly competition in the coming two weeks (Power Rangers and Boss Baby) because it is scoring very well with audiences, getting an overall A score and an A+ from those under the age of 18, which makes up one-third of the weekend audience. International box-office is also looking exceptional with over $100 million overseas, as well, meaning that Beauty and the Beast has a chance to cross $300 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

