Ravyn Lenae — “Love Is Blind” & “Love Me Not” Ravyn Lenae fans were hit with good news this week as the singer announced her sophomore album Bird’s Eye. Together with the announcement, she released two singles — “Love Is Blind” and “Love Me Not.” The former reflects on the regrets of a past relationship while aiming to grow for the next one, while the latter captures the relationship of desiring someone without being dependent on them. Charlotte Day Wilson — Cyan Blue Toronto singer Charlotte Day Wilson delivers another beautiful body of work with her second album Cyan Blue. The 12-track release includes a sole feature from Snoh Aalegra in what amounts to an elegant showcase of growth and improvement (especially on the songwriting end).

Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Coco Jones finally experienced her breakout moment in 2023 thanks to What I Didn’t Tell You. Now, the singer is gearing up to release her official debut album, beginning with her new single “Here We Go (Uh Oh).” “It’s the impossible mission to move on from this chapter, from this person, from this cycle,” Jones said about the charismatic and confident song in a press release. 4batz — U Made Me A St4r Following viral moments thanks to the success of “Act II: Date @ 8,” Dallas singer 4batz is here with his debut project U Made Me A St4r. Through 10 songs and a feature from Kanye West, 4batz reflects on a past relationship with a woman who ultimately cheated on him and sparked the fire that made him the star he is today.

Audrey Nuna — “Jokes On Me” If you needed proof about Audrey Nuna’s versatility, look no further than her new single “Jokes On Me.” The genre-bending record is a breezy and electronic track that Nuna says came about thanks to “being around people that I could feel vulnerable with.” She added, “It’s a song about going through ups and downs with someone to realize in the end that the irony is pointing right back at you.” Felix Ames — Jena (Deluxe) Six months after he released his debut project Jena, Milwaukee singer Felix Ames unveils its deluxe edition. Adding to the project’s original 12 songs, Ames gives fans a treat with three additional songs including the excellent “Mr. Weatherman.”

RINI — “Miracle” Following last year’s UltraViolet EP, RINI is back in action with his new single “Miracle.” The track is a funky effort anchored by an infectious chorus and honest lyrics that make RINI a worthwhile listen. Kenyon Dixon — “Still” With The R&B You Love: From The ’99 And The 2000 and The R&B You Love Tour on the way, Kenyon Dixon arrives with a pep in his step thanks to “Still.” The upbeat and groovy record is dedicated to an ex that Dixon just can’t move on from. Attempts to replace her have failed over and over again, leading to Dixon accepting that the woman in question is “the one” for him.

PJ Morton — “Smoke And Mirrors” Ahead of the release of Cape Town to Cairo next month, PJ Morton drops a third single from the upcoming 9-track project. “Smoke & Mirrors” arrives as a horn-heavy track that blends sounds known to Morton as well as the new ones he discovered during a 30-day trip to Africa, which inspired the entirety of Cape Town To Cairo. “I realized that perceptions usually depend on who is telling the story,” Morton said about the song. “This song is also inspired by my journey through the music industry.” Fana Hues — “Paper Tigers” Fans Hues season is now underway! The singer returned with “Paper Tigers,” a soaring track that puts Hues’ pristine and sharp artistry on display. “This song is about the discovery of a fresh love that’s so good, you have to scream about it,” Hues said about the song in a press release.