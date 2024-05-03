The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Channel Tres, Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, and more.

Alright, let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way right now. Kendrick Lamar is whoopin’ Drake’s feet, just as he promised in the first of his two (TWO!) diss records this week, “Euphoria.” And hey, say what you want to about the “Euphoria” matchup with “Push Ups,” but once K. Dot followed up with “6:16 AM In LA,” he pretty much put the stake through the Canadian’s heart — like, the old-school fence post-style stakes Bram Stoker really meant when he wrote Dracula, not those dinky tent spikes from Buffy. With any luck, this is the last I’ll have to write about this “beef” (it’s a yawner for me, dawg, sorry, not sorry) and both rappers go back into respective hiding so some of the acts I write about EVERY WEEK can finally get some air.

Black Thought also teamed up with Madlib for “REEKYOD,” a prime example of the lyrics y’all claim y’all want so bad.

By the way, there’s another rapper from Compton who released new music this week, and it’s truly innovative and interesting and charismatic and futuristic. Channel Tres deserves some love for “Berghain.”

And in terms of songs that hip-hop fans have been waiting for a long time: Here’s Kevin Abstract, finally teaming up with Lil Nas X for “Tennessee.”

Meanwhile, Rapsody offered the perfect antidote to all the aggressive, toxic masculine energy (let’s be real… A lot of misogyny in those diss records) with “3:AM” featuring Erykah Badu.

Look, I promise I’m not trying to be salty. But there’s SO MUCH good music to listen to in hip-hop without feeding purely negative energy (although I will admit it’s a little thin on the albums front).

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 3, 2024.