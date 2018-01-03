The 20 Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Screen Australia

Last Updated: January 3rd

Horror movies have evolved throughout the years (and we ranked the best of the ’80s and the ’90s here), but sometimes you just want to binge whichever good scary movies on Netflix has to watch on a dark, stormy night. From ghosts to vampires, zombies, and Babadooks, just about every morbid fantasy that your demented mind can conjure has representation in the scariest films available to stream. Forget Googling all the horror film choices in the overcrowded menu — we’ve already watched the best horror movies on Netflix right now, and here they are ranked from beastly to blood-curdling. Now, sit back, heat up some pizza, and ignore the ghoul standing ominously at the end of your driveway.

Related: The 30 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Netflix

20) Hush (2016)

Mike Flanagan, who directed Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil, expertly directs this simple tale of a deaf woman being menaced by a masked (and later unmasked) killer in her remote home. This is nothing you haven’t seen before, but Flanagan brings real panache and visual energy to a film that could have easily felt redundant in the hands of a lesser filmmaker.

20th Century Fox

19) The Fury (1978)

Brian De Palma’s post-Carrie telekinesis film is far from the great achievement its predecessor was, but it is nonetheless pulpy good fun that delivers one of the most literally explosive climaxes in horror history. Be prepared for some very, very ’70s moments, including the sight of an orange-colored Kirk Douglas in short-shorts on a beach, firing a machine gun. Amy Irving’s giant eyes have never been put to better use.

Collective Digital

18) V/H/S/2 (2013) and V/H/S/ Viral (2014)

Found footage horror movies can be hit-or-miss, but when it works it really works. The V/H/S anthology films pack several short films into each feature, drawing on a talent pool that includes everyone from Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest) and Jason Eisener (Hobo With a Shotgun). Not all the entries are great, but the weak entries don’t last very long and the strong ones are tough to forget. The 2012 original was unfortunately removed from Netflix, but the sequels still pack a punch.

Add To Netflix Queue



Cannes Film Festival

17) Train To Busan (2016)

Zombie movies have been done to death, brought back to life, and repeated a few more times. But that doesn’t mean there still aren’t entertaining stories to be found in the genre. Train To Busan doesn’t bring anything exceptionally original to the walking undead, but it’s no less of a thrilling ride. An overworked dad is riding the rails with his neglected daughter when a Z-word outbreak strikes, causing savagery from corpse and living alike. Its fast-moving, contorted foes are genuinely freaky in the movie’s cramped setting, making the story feel like a zombified Snowpiercer. It’s a fun action flick with a slightly heavy-handed but solid emotional core that’s unsurprisingly getting an English remake.

Add To Netflix Queue