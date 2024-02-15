The facts here are not in dispute. The Nice Guys, Shane Black’s 2016 action-comedy about mismatched detectives set in 1970s Los Angeles, is very good. Most people who have seen it agree on this. It’s got a pre-Barbie Ryan Gosling being a bumbling goof and Russell Crowe trading on decades of tough guy roles to suck belly laughs out of viewers and it has a 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is admittedly not the definitive arbiter of taste but about as good as we’re gonna get for our purposes here. And I like it a lot, whatever that counts for in your ledger.

The problem is that, despite all of that in its favor, and despite the classic Shane Black wisecracks and almost unnecessary Christmas tie-ins that made movies like Lethal Weapon and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang so good, it bombed at the box office. Just deadly numbers. Like, under $40 million, which is… bad. And infuriating. It’s so good. I watch it and The Muppet Christmas Carol every year during the holidays, which is about as clear a distillation of my personality as you’ll ever see.

The extra infuriating thing here is that the ending set it up so well for a second movie, or even a little mini-franchise, which the box office numbers sank to the bottom of the ocean. But I still want another Nice Guys movie. And I think I figured out how to do it. And get it made in time for this holiday season, 10 months away. I know Shane Black is in. He said as much in an interview with Fandango a while back. Here, look.

“In a heartbeat, if someone would pay for it,” Black told Fandango when asked whether he wants to make a follow-up to The Nice Guys. “We had all kinds of ideas. The problem is it didn’t do that well at the box office. I imagine it will break even, which is not a formula for reacquiring two very expensive movie stars and proceeding with a sequel.”

So there. It’s settled. Now we just need to figure out how. Allow me to present my simple, four-step plan for making this dream a reality.

STEP ONE: We all watch The Nice Guys a lot

This is the easy part. We just watch it a lot — it’s on Netflix right now! — and we tell everyone to watch it a lot, which serves two equally important purposes:

It gives us an excuse to watch The Nice Guys a lot, for a good reason, which we don’t even need but is nice to have anyway

It builds word of mouth and makes the film a phenomenon

That’s right. We give it the full Suits treatment. That’s officially a thing now. Suits, a show that ran on USA Network a decade ago and you maybe watched four episodes of while doing dishes, became a worldwide megahit when everyone decided out of nowhere to watch it last year, and now, again, 10 years later, this resurgence has resulted in the creation of the upcoming Suits universe. Here’s a blockquote for that, too

It transitioned to streaming and was available on Prime Video and Peacock for years until, in an unassuming, modestly priced ($200K-$400K an episode) second-cycle non-exclusive deal, Netflix this year took in the first eight seasons of the show, sharing them with Peacock. What followed was nothing short of a lightning in the bottle. Possibly fueled by curiosity over Markle’s final role before becoming a British royal and helped by the series’ breezy, addictive storytelling and memorable characters as well as a launch in the summer when popcorn fare has always thrived, Suits has exploded in popularity and last week surpassed Ozark for the most No. 1 overall finishes in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 ever.

So, yes, there is precedent here. The dam on these things has already been broken. We can force this into existence through sheer will. Which brings me to…