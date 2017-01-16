‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

Big Trouble in Little China was a box office bomb that was mostly panned by critics and is credited with souring John Carpenter on Hollywood. It’s also a cult classic unlike any other, an action comedy that’s endlessly quotable and eternally rewatchable for its most diehard fans. It’s a film made better over time by its flaws, especially the over-the-top performances, and its campiness has become so popular that even Dwayne Johnson wants to bring Jack Burton back.
But for all of Big Trouble in Little China’s afterlife as a cult classic, this was never the legacy that its original writers, Gary Goldman and David Z. Weinstein, expected for their first screenplay. They believed their idea, a kung fu Western set in 1890s San Francisco, had the potential to not only revive the once-beloved cowboy genre, which was all but dead in Hollywood in the early 1980s, but that it could have become a franchise on the same level as Star Wars. That’s a bold proclamation, sure, but it’s one that this writing duo still believes today. (And, in fact, their story has become something of a franchise, between the BOOM! Comics series, which serves as an immediate sequel to Carpenter’s film, and Johnson’s upcoming remake.)
Perhaps just as interesting as the story of David Lo Pan and his quest for immortality is the story behind the film’s script, one that features everything from aspiring writers with visions of glory to big shot studio executives bent on crushing the little man, with plenty of classic Hollywood politics in between. To tell this story, we spoke with Goldman and Weinstein, W.D. Richter, and Carpenter himself. And it all starts with a cowboy named Wiley Prescott.
Seconded. Now I want to see the original concept. Jack can go back in time a la Army of Darkness.
Somehow I thing they might be overestimation the quality of the western version. A bit. Just a tad.
Still it ended up with the movie we got and I wouldn’t trade that for a six demon bag.
I’d be more open to Hollywood making the original screenplay than remaking the Big Trouble in Little China we all know and love.
Kurt Russell IS Jack Burton. Ain’t no replacing him.
Well maybe you could make the original screenplay and remaster the original film. Then do a proper sequel to it. See where Kurt Russel as Jack Burton has been doing. Why make a sequel? Because… as Jack Burton always says, “What the hell?”
One thing that stacked the box-office odds against this movie was that by 1986, worldwide, kung fu was an almost dead genre; Golden Harvest had mostly transitioned to modern day actioners by that time, and Shaw Brothers would suspend movie production altogether in 1987. The only martial arts name BTiLC got was Carter Wong, and by then he was pretty much washed up. The general movie-going public only became interested in kung fu again in the 1990’s, and only because of cannily marketed stars and movies like Jackie Chan and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Cool article about on of my favorite films. The other being Buckaroo Bonzai.
Am I the only one who finds all the Indiana Jones films just as campy?
I feel like if the absolutely must (and like, no) make a remake (again no) it might make more sense to be smart and perhaps make the original script as a remake, the 1890 set Western.
Make no bones about the why and the when etc, go boldly into production and promotion being open about what they’re doing so that way we get to keep the perfect original but the story does get to be told in a sort of new way.
I want the remake, but Dwayne Johnson is no Jack Burton. Chris Pratt has the right stuff–he’s my vote.
As much as I prefer bringing Kurt Russel back…yes Chris Pratt is a dynamite choice.
Can we just have Big Trouble in Little China articles here, daily? I’ll take a few Dirty Harry articles, too.
Before I read this, I must warn you all, that if there is a negative word said about the GREATEST FILM EVER MADE, I will burn it all down. Not just Uproxx HQ, but the Uproxx family estate, the houses of their neighbors, the houses of the neighbors friends, the boxes in which their content providers reside down by the park… all of it will burn!
