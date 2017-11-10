The Orchard

The response to the New York Times report about Louis C.K. has been swift and devastating. 5 women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct and its release has created a glut of questions about his career, his past work, and where it all fits in the allegations made by the women.

One of the earliest casualties was the premiere of Louis C.K.’s film I Love You, Daddy. It had already attracted controversy for its plot featuring a teenage girl in a relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker and its parallels to allegations against Woody Allen, but the impending report forced the cancellation of the film’s premiere on Thursday. It has also led to the distributor behind the film and many of its stars to start distancing themselves from it.

The Orchard released a statement noting they are “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film” ahead of its planned release on November 17th. If it does see release, it won’t have Charlie Day or Chloe Grace Moretz promoting it. While the LA Times noted that some of the stars were unavailable for comment, Day provided a statement backing out of promotion for the film: