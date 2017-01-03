NBC

Chris Pratt is the face of one blockbuster franchise (the billion-dollar grossing Jurassic World), the body of another (Guardians of the Galaxy, which only made $774 million), and the voice of yet another (The LEGO Movie), but it was a long climb to A-list notoriety for the Parks and Recreation star.

Years before he was having space-sex with Jennifer Lawrence, Pratt was living in a van and waiting tables at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Hawaii. That’s where he met Rae Dawn Chong, of Commando and being-Tommy-Chong’s-daughter fame, who said to him, “You’re cute. Do you act?” He replied, “F*ck, yeah, I act. Put me in a movie.” The ruggedly handsome Pratt didn’t act, but the chance chain restaurant encounter got him an audition for a movie called Cursed Part 3. You’ve never heard of Cursed Part 1 or Cursed Part 2, because they don’t exist, or Cursed Part 3, because it was never released.

Pratt played the lead role in the film — a horror-comedy about “an overbearing and pompous film director [who] tries to persuade his frightened crew to continue working on the movie they’re shooting, despite the fact that they’re being chased and tormented by a mysterious killer,” according to Rotten Tomatoes — which took 10 days to shoot. When asked to describe the movie by Vanity Fair, Pratt, after some initial nice-guy hesitation, called Cursed Part 3 the “the worst movie I’d ever seen.” He’s still glad he did it, though.