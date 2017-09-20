Shout! Factory Films

Danny Pudi is best known for his portrayal of Abed in NBC’s but that might not always be the case. Since the end of Community he’s found roles that put some distance between him and that familiar, distinctive character. In the new film, The Tiger Hunter, directed and co-written and by Lena Khan, Pudi’s own family history closely aligns with that of his character, Sami. A gifted engineer from India who moves to Chicago in the late 1970s, Sami comes to America expecting to have a top-level job waiting for him. After arriving, he learns that the job he was counting on no longer exists. Forced to take a temporary position while he desperately searches for work that will allow him to stay in the country, Sami has to reassess his expectations on his career, his love-life, and what it means to be a success. Last week, while Pudi was listening to some Aaron Neville, we got the chance to chat with him about what led him to the role, the increased representation in film and TV today, and the universal appeal of the American dream.

What drew you to starring in The Tiger Hunter initially?

It connected to me at a personal level, because my dad immigrated from India to Chicago in the 1970s. And the story The Tiger Hunter is about a young man named Sami, who journeys from India to Chicago in the 1970s to pursue his dream of becoming this great engineer. In many ways, it mirrored my own family’s journey here. I’m a child of immigrants. My mom immigrated to Chicago in the 1970s from Poland. So there’s all these themes and stories that resonated with me.

At the same time, it was a chance to work on something I had never done before. I’d never worked as a lead in an indie film where I’d have to really kind of work in comedy and drama. And that for me was really exciting. It was a cool challenge, and fun and different. So, there was a personal connection to me, and also, in terms of just work-wise, creatively, it was super exciting, a very fun challenge to take on.