James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist’ Billboard Is A Tribute To ‘The Room’

#James Franco #Seth Rogen
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.25.17

A24

Despite looking like it was made for a couple thousand bucks over a long weekend, the budget for The Room was $6 million. It was also entirely financed by the cult film’s star/writer/director/producer/weirdo Tommy Wiseau, who’s never explained where his money comes from (he once claimed it had something to do with importing leather jackets from Korea, but that seems unlikely). But the excessive budget wasn’t Wiseau’s biggest waste of Room-related dough: it was a billboard overlooking Highland Avenue in Hollywood that stayed up for five years (!). The cost: $300,000.

To promote The Disaster Artist, director James Franco’s delightfully sincere ode to The Room, A24 took a page from Wiseau’s marketing campaign by… buying the same billboard, complete with an RSVP phone number. When you call, you’re greeted to an automated voice message. “You’ve reached voicemail of Tommy Wiseau,” he says. “I’m very busy guy. Maybe on another call, or maybe I just don’t want to talk to you. I’m joking, my friend. Leave me a message. Ha ha ha.” It could be the real Wiseau, or maybe Franco, because according to Seth Rogen, “For real Franco has the phone with that number.”

Either way, it’s been a big year for billboards.

The Disaster Artist opens on December 1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Franco#Seth Rogen
TAGSjames francoSETH ROGENTHE DISASTER ARTISTTHE ROOM

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP