NBC/Broadway Video

Emma Stone is a very funny woman. This isn’t really up for debate. It’s more of an established fact for people that have seen films other than Movie 43 which was more of a curse on the planet than a motion picture. According to a new profile in Rolling Stone, the La La Land actress reveals that her wit has been harvested by filmmakers to benefit her male co-stars.

Stone’s comedy geek credentials are placed on full display in the cover piece and the likely 2017 Oscar nominee tells the outlet that she’s faced discouragement from directors for offering her thoughts and has been ripped off when she has expressed ideas. Mind you, Stone phrases it in a bit more of a diplomatic (but still direct) viewpoint.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” Stone says. “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!'”

Sadly, Stone doesn’t offer up any on-the-record dish about the projects where her lines were lifted. Consider this a subject of texted conversation for when you lock yourself away from extended family this holiday season.

(Via Rolling Stone)