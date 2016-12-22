The Best Stand-Up Specials Streaming On Netflix

Emma Stone Says Filmmakers Gave Away Her Ad-Libbed Comedy To Her Male Co-Stars

12.21.16 17 hours ago 8 Comments

NBC/Broadway Video

Emma Stone is a very funny woman. This isn’t really up for debate. It’s more of an established fact for people that have seen films other than Movie 43 which was more of a curse on the planet than a motion picture. According to a new profile in Rolling Stone, the La La Land actress reveals that her wit has been harvested by filmmakers to benefit her male co-stars.

Stone’s comedy geek credentials are placed on full display in the cover piece and the likely 2017 Oscar nominee tells the outlet that she’s faced discouragement from directors for offering her thoughts and has been ripped off when she has expressed ideas. Mind you, Stone phrases it in a bit more of a diplomatic (but still direct) viewpoint.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” Stone says. “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!'”

Sadly, Stone doesn’t offer up any on-the-record dish about the projects where her lines were lifted. Consider this a subject of texted conversation for when you lock yourself away from extended family this holiday season.

(Via Rolling Stone)

TAGSemma stonesexism

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP