JK Rowling Reveals Why The Dursleys Hated Harry Potter

Emma Thompson Is Not In The ‘Love Actually’ Sequel Out Of Respect For Alan Rickman

Processed with VSCO with t1 preset
Features Writer
02.24.17

Universal Pictures

When it was announced that most of the Love Actually cast would be reuniting for a sequel sketch for 2017’s Red Nose Day, the initial delight at seeing what happened to everyone after that fateful Christmas was followed by a wave of sadness due to the loss of Alan Rickman. While his character, Harry, was a cheating bastard who made Emma Thompson cry while listening to Joni Mitchell (we’ve all been there), the thought of returning to that storyline following his passing felt too soon.

Apparently, writer/director Richard Curtiss felt the same way, because he wrote to Emma Thompson telling her that they wouldn’t be covering her story in the sequel. Thompson told the Press Association,

“Richard wrote to me and said, ‘Darling, we can’t write anything for you because of Alan’, and I said, ‘No, of course, it would be sad, too sad.’ It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago. We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision.”

Thompson and Rickman worked together on a number of films, building a strong personal and professional relationship over the years. Thompson wrote a beautiful tribute to her friend following his death, saying:

“What I remember most in this moment of painful leave-taking is his humour, intelligence, wisdom and kindness. His capacity to fell you with a look or lift you with a word. I couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do with his face next … He was the ultimate ally. In life, art and politics. I trusted him absolutely. He was, above all things, a rare and unique human being and we shall not see his like again.”

(Via The Guardian)

TAGSALAN RICKMANEMMA THOMPSONLOVE ACTUALLYRED NOSE DAY

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP