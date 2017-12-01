UNIVERSAL

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker was involved in a single-vehicle collision that killed him and his friend, Roger Rodas, who was driving the car. He was 40 years old. On the four-year anniversary of his death, which occurred while he was on a break from filming Furious 7, Walker’s Fast and the Furious they’re-not-friends-they’re-family paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

Posting a photo of himself with Walker, the still-heartbroken Vin Diesel quoted a line from Dominic Toretto’s final adventure with Brian O’Conner, Furious 7: “No matter where you are, whether it’s a quarter mile away or half way across the world, you’ll always be family.” Jordana Brewster, who played Brian’s on-screen love interest Mia Toretto, also uploaded a photo of herself with Walker, along with a Maya Angelou line: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” She added, “Paul got this more than anyone. I Love you everyday, I miss you everyday.”

Meanwhile, Tyrese Gibson quit feuding and fussing with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to also honor Walker’s memory. “I miss you and Love You everyday,” he wrote. “In my heart of Heart I know you’re still with us……… Here’s a real #Tb from NO facial hairs to a whole lot…… Love You P-Dubber!!!!”

Four years… A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Paul got this more than anyone I Love you everyday, I miss you everyday #paulwalker A post shared by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:25am PST

I miss you and Love You everyday…… in my heart of Heart I know you’re still with us……… Here’s a real #Tb from NO facial hairs to a whole lot…… Love You P-Dubber!!!! A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Walker’s daughter recently settled her lawsuit with Porsche.

(Via Instagram)