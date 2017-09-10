Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mileage tends to vary when it comes to the Fifty Shades film trilogy. Heck, the director of the first film in the series says she’d turn down the job today, but full points to you if America’s favorite BDSM box office juggernaut is your cup of tea. The latest installment in Universal’s cinematic adaptations of the E.L. James’ book series now has a teaser and the tone is a bit more intense thriller than S&M-y night out.

Clocking in at a tidy minute-long running time, the first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed is light on sex and heavy on Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s Anastasia and Christian having what appears to be a very dangerous honeymoon. There’s still flashes of foreplay and naughty stuff, but it takes a back seat in the second half to guns being drawn and knives being put to throats. We’ll have a better picture of what’s in store when the trailer proper drops in November, presumably with more drawn out snippets of Johnson biting her lip for sex reasons.

A poster featuring Dakota Johnson decked out in her Mrs. Grey wedding best also arrived on Saturday. Her back is to the camera, but not in a rude way. More of in an on-brand sort of way.

Fifty Shades Freed is slated to arrive in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018. That means loads of time to consider your response when mom asks if you want to tag along to the movies in February.