The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer Promises BDSM Action — And Jet Skis

Everyone’s favorite BDSM-lite trilogy is coming (pun intended) to a climax (pun intended). The trailer for the third installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey series was released this morning and promises to follow our heroes, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), through very sexy adventures such as buying a house and riding jet skis. But it’s not all private jets and palatial gold estates (although that does appear to be a good 80 percent of the movie). There’s a scheming architect who wants some time with Christian’s sex jeans (Christian Grey wears special sex jeans if you’re unfamiliar with the books or films; it’s a whole thing), and Ana’s former boss, Jack Hyde, seeking revenge after being fired from Ana’s publishing company, which Christian has given her as a wedding gift before immediately whisking her away for sexy jet ski time. Kim Basinger is also involved, as Elena, the woman who first introduced a then 15-year-old Christian to his dom-sub lifestyle. Additionally, in what everyone really cares about here, there’s sex with whips and blindfolds, after which, as this is the final installment in the series, Dakota Johnson will finally be Fifty Shades Freed from this franchise.

Fifty Shades Freed comes out Valentine’s Day 2018.