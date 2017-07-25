#Zombie movie fans Leanne McRae and her daughters dress up to attend memorial for director George Romero in #Toronto pic.twitter.com/MNKKBRZOJd — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) July 24, 2017

Horror cinema fans rallied together after George A. Romero passed away last week, and today they showed their love by appearing as the walking dead at Romero’s open memorial in his adopted home city of Toronto. According to fans, friends, and reporters who visited the emotional but celebratory scene, the Romero family welcomed the passionate admirers with open arms.

Inside the memorial, Romero’s family assembled various pieces of memorabilia from the late director’s private collection. Above his casket, a rotation of his movies, from Survival of the Dead to Martin was shown while his favorite film scores were played for those in attendance.

Fans will be ushered into waiting area where screens are playing "Document of the Dead," a "Night of the Living Dead" documentary. — David Friend (@dfriend) July 24, 2017