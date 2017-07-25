Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Emotional Fans Dressed Up As The Roaming Undead At George A. Romero’s Memorial

#The Walking Dead
07.24.17 2 hours ago

Horror cinema fans rallied together after George A. Romero passed away last week, and today they showed their love by appearing as the walking dead at Romero’s open memorial in his adopted home city of Toronto. According to fans, friends, and reporters who visited the emotional but celebratory scene, the Romero family welcomed the passionate admirers with open arms.

Inside the memorial, Romero’s family assembled various pieces of memorabilia from the late director’s private collection. Above his casket, a rotation of his movies, from Survival of the Dead to Martin was shown while his favorite film scores were played for those in attendance.

