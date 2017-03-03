Kimmel V. Damon: The Greatest Feud Of Our Time Wages On

‘The Great Wall’ Bombing Might Put Other US/China Co-Productions At Risk

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
03.03.17

Universal

The Great Wall was both a grand visual spectacle with little substance and a flop at the U.S. box office. The former is fine, but the latter Hollywood is far less forgiving of, and that might mean any future US/China co-productions are in trouble.

The main issue is that The Great Wall did well in China, but nowhere else. Of its $266 million total gross outside the US, $170 million comes from China, and as The Hollywood Reporter notes, investors were hoping to see more out of it. The larger problem, though, was The Great Wall was supposed to be a grand merging of U.S. and Chinese box offices, something Hollywood is increasingly eager to see.

Just why a Zhang Yimou spectacle was supposed to do this is an open question. Yimou, a beloved director among film nerds, has been cranking out action-heavy pageantry for years, but hasn’t had a notable hit in the U.S. since 2004’s Hero, which The Great Wall is unlikely to outgross. Similarly, the movie that broke box-office records in China last year, Stephen Chow’s darkly comedic eco-fable The Mermaid, gathered half a billion dollars but was virtually unseen outside of Asia. Based on that, reconciling the cinematic tastes of two cultures may be a much larger project than Hollywood thinks.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TAGSCHINAmatt damonthe great wallWEEKEND BOX OFFICE
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP