In I Love You, Daddy, Louis C.K. plays a TV writer whose underage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) begins dating a much older filmmaker (John Malkovich).

It’s an instantly (and unfortunately) familiar story to anyone whose been following the news lately (or Woody Allen’s career). But C.K., who also wrote and directed (and who’s no stranger to accusations of improper behavior), claims he isn’t trying to say anything with the movie. “It’s observations and explorations,” he told us following I Love You, Daddy‘s premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. “It’s shedding light in this corner, in that corner – hearing then trying to give voice to this idea, trying this idea, seeing what happens if these two kind of people talk to each other and what kind of mess that makes. It’s a cycle that happens in America I think over and over again.”

TIFF pegged I Love You, Daddy as an “up-to-the-minute satire,” which, from the look of the trailer, is both accurate and the only way the film could work in the environment it’s being released into. It’s an uncomfortable, risky premise, but C.K. is no stranger to this kind of highwire act. Having Pamela Adlon, the creator of the fantastic Better Things, around doesn’t hurt, either.

I Love You, Daddy — which also stars Adlon, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, and Ebonee Noel — opens on November 17.