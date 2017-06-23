Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though she left her correspondent gig at The Daily Show this time last year, the accomplished Jessica Williams hasn’t disappeared off the face of the earth. The comedian, who undoubtedly changed Comedy Central’s flagship late night program (and rightly deserves as place at the late night table), co-hosts the 2 Dope Queens podcast with fellow comic Phoebe Robinson. She has also acted in films (Hot Tub Time Machine 2) and television (Girls), and will headline the new Netflix film The Incredible Jessica James when it streams July 28th. The first trailer for the latter is now online.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, who previously worked with dancing machine Jemaine Clement in 2015’s People Places Things, The Incredible Jessica James follows Williams’ titular character as she “[struggles] to get over a recent breakup” while working as a playwright in New York. Along the way she forms a bond with Boone (Chris O’Dowd, Bridesmaids), a recent divorcee she “is forced to go on a date with” before the pair “[discovers] how to make it through the tough times in a social media obsessed post-relationship universe.”

Aside from Williams and O’Dowd, The Incredible Jessica James also co-stars Atlanta‘s Lakeith Stanfield and Master of None‘s Noël Wells, who recently made her directorial debut with Mr. Roosevelt.