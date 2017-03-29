Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seventeen years after the It miniseries taught the world an important lesson about storm drains — that lesson being, avoid storm drains — the Losers Club and a certain terrifying clown are back. Directed by Andrés Muschietti (who took over when Cary Fukunaga departed the project over an “inoffensive, conventional script”) and based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, It stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, who still carries around his signature balloon, but that’s where the comparisons to Tim Curry’s clown end.

“It’s such an extreme character,” Skarsgård said. “It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates… It’s important that we do something fresh and original for this one. It’s purposely not going toward that weird, greasy look.” That’s a long way of saying: can’t sleep, clown’ll eat me.

Here’s the official plot synopsis: