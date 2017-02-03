The Worst Oscar Snub Of The Decade: Jake Gyllenhaal In ‘Nightcrawler’

steven-hyden
Cultural Critic
02.03.17 5 Comments

Open Road Films

Every year there are Oscar snubs. In 2017, you have Amy Adams and Taraji P. Henson and (I guess?) Deadpool. But I’m not concerned about any of those. This year’s snubs are, at best, medium-outrageous. Instead, I’m still fixated on the worst Oscar snub of 2015, because it also happens to be the worst snub of the ’10s.

Let’s start with this video.

Subscribe to UPROXX

REDMAYNE!

Sorry, it still stings. There’s something you should know me: My second least-favorite film genre is “movies starring Eddie Redmayne.” But I’m biased — I think the guy who really deserved the Best Actor hardware wasn’t even nominated that year.

I refer to Jake Gyllenhaal, and his performance in Nightcrawler.

If you haven’t seen it: Gyllenhaal plays Louis Bloom, a creepy, sociopathic videographer who builds a thriving business in Los Angeles by unscrupulously filming car accidents and murders and, when necessary, sabotaging his competition. The film’s view of modern romance is as jaundiced as its perspective on the media — Bloom falls for Nina (Renee Russo), the news director of a low-rated local TV station, and coerces her into sleeping with him. And that’s just the first 45 minutes. The second hour of Nightcrawler is when things get really dark.


TAGSJake Gyllenhallnightcrawlerthe oscar chase
Author Profile Picture

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP