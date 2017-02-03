The Worst Oscar Snub Of The Decade: Jake Gyllenhaal In ‘Nightcrawler’

Open Road Films

Every year there are Oscar snubs. In 2017, you have Amy Adams and Taraji P. Henson and (I guess?) Deadpool. But I’m not concerned about any of those. This year’s snubs are, at best, medium-outrageous. Instead, I’m still fixated on the worst Oscar snub of 2015, because it also happens to be the worst snub of the ’10s.

Let’s start with this video.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

REDMAYNE!

Sorry, it still stings. There’s something you should know me: My second least-favorite film genre is “movies starring Eddie Redmayne.” But I’m biased — I think the guy who really deserved the Best Actor hardware wasn’t even nominated that year.

I refer to Jake Gyllenhaal, and his performance in Nightcrawler.

If you haven’t seen it: Gyllenhaal plays Louis Bloom, a creepy, sociopathic videographer who builds a thriving business in Los Angeles by unscrupulously filming car accidents and murders and, when necessary, sabotaging his competition. The film’s view of modern romance is as jaundiced as its perspective on the media — Bloom falls for Nina (Renee Russo), the news director of a low-rated local TV station, and coerces her into sleeping with him. And that’s just the first 45 minutes. The second hour of Nightcrawler is when things get really dark.



