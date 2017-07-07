Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

When he’s not too busy playing former SHIELD agent Clint Barton, otherwise known as “Hawkeye,” in the Avengers films, Jeremy Renner dazzles in smaller-scale fare like The Arrival and the upcoming Wind River. While promoting the latter at a film festival in the Czech Republic, however, the actor commented on Instagram photos he posted online in late June depicting not one, but two broken arms. Renner was reportedly unwilling to reveal which recent project he was filming when the injuries occurred, but the Hollywood Reporter confirmed the stunt-gone-wrong happened on the upcoming comedy Tag.

“It won’t stop things that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster,” Renner told the press in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary. Smiling, he explained he was “doing a comedy that has a few stunts in it,” but added “[i]t won’t really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I cannot tie my shoes.” When someone asked the obvious question regarding his ability to continue filming Avengers: Infinity War, Renner stressed he would “heal up before Avengers starts up again” despite “[fracturing his] right elbow and left wrist.”

Renner wouldn’t name the movie whose stunt cost him his arms, but THR learned the upcoming comedy Tag was the culprit. Based on a hugely popular Wall Street Journal article from 2013, the film concerns a group of longtime friends who play an overly elaborate and ridiculous game of tag that spans the entire country. The adaptation also stars Isla Fisher, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, and Hannibal Buress, and — like Infinity War — is currently filming in Atlanta.

No, this was NOT a proposal 😧#fixedup #ouch A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)