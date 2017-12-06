Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films

Gone Gotti Gone.

The Tracking Board reports that Lionsgate has pulled their upcoming John Travolta John Gotti biopic Gotti (it’s a real movie, you’re not high) from their schedule. Entirely. Seeing as the film was lined up for a December 15 release, the decision to part ways with the film leaves the project in a peculiar spot. The film was sold back to its production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis who are expected to usher the film to a release sometime in 2018. There was no immediate reason given for what prompted the sale.

If there’s a positive for Gotti out of this drop and delay development, it’s that the movie has another chance to entice an audience. (Did you honestly know Gotti was out in just ten days?) The collection of talents at work at least make the project and its IRL element intriguing if nothing else. Entourage‘s Kevin Connolly directs the film which has Travolta as infamous mobster John Gotty, Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston as Victoria Gotti and Stacy Keach as Gambino crime family underboss Aniello Dellacroce. It’s a film that piques curiosity for a number of reasons, including the occasional grotesque ones.

For now, Gottiheads will have to rewatch the trailer and wait patiently for that new release date.

