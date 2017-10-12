Here’s How ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Connects To The Robin Williams-Starring Orignal

When Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: We Got Fun and/or Games was announced last year, star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was quick to point out that the movie isn’t a reboot; it’s a “continuation.” What’s the difference? Both films exist in the same universe, although unlike the original Jumanji, which was set almost entirely in New Hampshire, Welcome to the Jungle takes place in… Jumanji.

None of the characters from the first movie will appear in the new one, but according to Karen Gillan, there will be a connection between them. “I’ve always wondered where Robin Williams’ character went for all of that time in the first one,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress (and best Doctor Who companion) told Collider. “It was sort of left to the imagination a little. That’s where this film comes in, we get to see exactly where he went and what it feels like and what it looks like I guess that’s the biggest difference.”

Robin Williams played the adult Alan Parrish, who was transported into the world of the board game as a child and stayed there for 26 years. In Welcome to the Jungle, the kids are brought to Jumanji through an old video game, but presumably, they’ll still discover traces of Parrish’s previous existence.

They might want to watch their step while exploring, though. Alan was there without electricity or running water for a very long time…

