Everything We Know About The Justice League Movie

A New ‘Justice League’ Image Gives Fans Their Best Look Yet At Cyborg And Aquaman

#Justice League #Wonder Woman
donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
02.06.17

DC Comics

We haven’t heard much lately from Warner Bros. and DC about their upcoming Justice League movie. That makes sense as Wonder Woman is the next film out of the gate and, as such, their focus is making sure Diana Prince’s first live-action movie does her character justice. But the DC team-up is coming, reuniting Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Superman (Henry Cavill). It’ll also round out the team by adding Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). And now fans have their best look yet at Cyborg, thanks to an exclusive image from Games Radar’s sister print publication Total Film.

TOPICS#Justice League#Wonder Woman
TAGSAQUAMANcyborgJustice LeagueWonder Woman
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP