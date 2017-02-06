DC Comics

We haven’t heard much lately from Warner Bros. and DC about their upcoming Justice League movie. That makes sense as Wonder Woman is the next film out of the gate and, as such, their focus is making sure Diana Prince’s first live-action movie does her character justice. But the DC team-up is coming, reuniting Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Superman (Henry Cavill). It’ll also round out the team by adding Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). And now fans have their best look yet at Cyborg, thanks to an exclusive image from Games Radar’s sister print publication Total Film.